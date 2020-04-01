



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the demands soaring for home delivery during the current coronavirus shelter-in-place in California and several other states, Amazon has announced it is adding to its workforce in Northern California and elsewhere.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them,” the company said in a press release. “Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year.”

Amazon officials said they were opening up 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand.

Click to find and apply for one of the open positions

“We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis,” the company said. “We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.”

In addition to the jobs, Amazon said it was also adding an additional $2 per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the location.