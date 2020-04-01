SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While many San Francisco Bay Area companies, cafes and restaurants were furloughing their workers during the coronavirus shutdown, Rhode Island-based pharmacy chain CVS Health has announced it is hiring.
Click to find listing in San Francisco and elsewhere in the Bay Area.
The company has also announced it will be awarding bonuses to employees who are required to be at CVS facilities to assist patients and customers. Bonuses from $150 to $500 will be awarded to pharmacists and other health care professionals, store associates and managers and other site-based hourly employees, the Woonsocket company said.
The company needs 50,000 workers nationwide to fill full-time, part-time and temporary positions as store workers, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service professionals.
You must log in to post a comment.