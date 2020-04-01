SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries early Wednesday night in an apparent shooting in San Francisco’s downtown district, police said.
Shots were fired at 8:16 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pine Street. Officers responded and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital.
Police said a suspect drove away and they had no description of the suspect as of Wednesday evening.
Anyone with information about the apparent shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.
People providing information can be anonymous, police said.
© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.