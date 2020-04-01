OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland woman who was reported missing last week was found dead in a vehicle in unincorporated Alameda County on Tuesday evening, police said.
The woman was found dead at about 7:40 p.m. inside a vehicle in the area of 159th Avenue and Liberty Street, near Interstate Highway 580, in unincorporated Ashland, which is between San Leandro and Hayward, according to police.
The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Oakland police said.
Anyone who has information about the woman’s death is asked to call Oakland’s homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.
Police aren’t releasing the woman’s name at this time pending notification of her next of kin.
