OAKLAND (CBS SF) – City of Oakland officials are making grants available to small businesses to help them stay in business through the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, the officials said Tuesday.
The emergency grants will come from the Small Business Emergency Grant Fund, which is getting funding from the recently established Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Grants of $5,000 will be given to small businesses owned by low-income people and the grants can be used to pay for rent and utilities, workers, outstanding debt and other immediate costs for operations.
The total amount to be granted is $300,000. The city is working with the nonprofit Working Solutions, which will administer the grants.
More information can be found at https://www.oaklandca.gov/resources/coronavirus-2019-covid-19-business-and-worker-resources.
