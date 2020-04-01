CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Oakland, Oakland news, Small business


OAKLAND (CBS SF) – City of Oakland officials are making grants available to small businesses to help them stay in business through the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, the officials said Tuesday.

The emergency grants will come from the Small Business Emergency Grant Fund, which is getting funding from the recently established Oakland COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Grants of $5,000 will be given to small businesses owned by low-income people and the grants can be used to pay for rent and utilities, workers, outstanding debt and other immediate costs for operations.

The total amount to be granted is $300,000. The city is working with the nonprofit Working Solutions, which will administer the grants.

More information can be found at https://www.oaklandca.gov/resources/coronavirus-2019-covid-19-business-and-worker-resources.

