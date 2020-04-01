SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The San Francisco 49ers released veteran starting guard Mike Person Wednesday and have reportedly reached a deal with New York Jets free agent lineman Tom Compton.

Person was a stalwart on the 49ers offensive line for the last two seasons, starting all 30 games including the 2019 post-season and Super Bowl, since he joined the club as a free agent in May 2018.

“Over the last two years, Mike proved to be a selfless player whose passion for the game was respected by everyone in our organization,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “His character and professionalism was a great influence in our locker room, while his fire and grit on the field added to the physical nature of our team. We thank Mike and wish him, his wife, Kelly, and their children nothing but the best in the future.”

Person originally entered the NFL as the second of three seventh-round draft picks by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft. He re-joined San Francisco after signing with the team as a free agent on May 9, 2018.

Compton, meanwhile, was on the Washington Redskins and the Atlanta Falcons when 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was with those teams as an assistant. He also has played for Chicago and Minnesota.

Person attended Montana State University, where he started all 42 games in which he appeared on the offensive line for the Bobcats, including the final 35 straight. As a senior, Person earned First-Team All-Big Sky Conference honors in 2010, starting all 12 games and helping lead MSU to a Conference Championship and the FCS Playoffs.