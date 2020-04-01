SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX)– Life has come at us fast these past few weeks.

Malls have shuttered, parks are off limits and the streets are quiet. Most people are working from home, their only interaction is the people they live with or the ones they see via video chats.

As adults try to navigate this new way of life, another chore to tackle is explaining all of this to our children.

KPIX morning anchor Michelle Griego sat down with her 12-year-old daughter, Gianna, to see how she’s dealing with the ever-coming changes.

Like millions of children, Gianna’s bedroom has turned from her sanctuary to her classroom, as schools across the state are closed until the summer.

While the thought of no school sounds like a dream for a kid, Gianna isn’t too excited about it.

“I want to go back to school to see my friends,” she explained. “It kind of stinks to not see them.”

As for the schoolwork, Gianna described it as hectic and harder than physically attending classes.

Her teachers conduct classes through the meeting-app, Zoom and assignments are completed through Google classroom.

As for being open about what’s happening in the world around them, Gianna finds it important to keep kids informed.

“I think kids should be aware of what’s going on. Like, washing their hands and just being clean,” she explained.

While the news right now may be frightening to some, Gianna isn’t scared. She understands the need for the shelter-in-place and social distancing.

While Gianna and her peers are aware of COVID-19, the pandemic isn’t the topic of their FaceTime conversations. However, she has talked to her 8th grade friends who are a little upset that they won’t have the promotion ceremony they were looking forward to.

As for advice for other kids going through this hard time, Gianna drove home the same point many have heard for months: “Wash your hands and keep your surroundings clean.”

“Don’t go too crazy on schoolwork, take a breather sometimes,” she added. “Keep in touch with your friends because they’re there and they’ll help you.”

We want to hear how you and your children are handling this current difficult time. Share your story using #KPIXtogether.