SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco health officials announced Thursday 53 new coronavirus cases among local residences and the first among those living in the city’s homeless shelters.

The city/county saw the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak began in January climb to 450. No new deaths were reported as San Francisco’s death toll remained at 7.

While there was no new growth overnight in the number of cases among the staff and residents of the city’s sprawling Laguna Honda senior care facility, officials were concerned about a new case involving a homeless individual.

In a joint news release by San Francisco Supervisors Hillary Ronen, Matt Haney, Dean Preston, Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin, the city leaders said the feared spread of the virus among the city’s large homeless population was inevitable.

“Spread of this virus in shelters is inevitable with hundreds of people sleeping in close quarters, sharing bathrooms and common areas,” the statement read. “We thank the shelter operator for doing everything in their power to protect their clients, but our city government’s public health response has failed people in congregate settings and people who are unsheltered, and put all of us at risk.”

While Gov. Gavin Newsom’s staff has been trying to locate housing for the state’s estimated 100,000 homeless individuals in vacant hotel rooms and trailers, the supervisors said more should have been done on the local level.

This infection could have been avoided,” the statement read. “This individual and hundreds of others should have been moved out of shelters weeks ago.”

“While San Franciscans have been ordered to shelter in place since March 16th, and strongly encouraged to social distance since March 6th — nearly 3,000 people experiencing homelessness in congregate shelters, 5,000 unsheltered individuals, and 19,000 people living in SROs are still unable to self-isolate and put at greater risk for contracting the virus…It is virtually impossible to have adequate social distancing in our shelters and navigation centers.”

The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution earlier this week demanding that Mayor London Breed and city departments urgently procure private rooms to:

Move all shelter clients, especially those who are seniors or have underlying health conditions into private rooms immediately, before they become infected

Move high-risk unsheltered individuals who are sleeping on the street or in encampments into private rooms, before they become infected

The supervisors said “there are over 30,000 vacant hote rooms in San Francisco right now, and hotels have offered over 11,000 rooms to the city for use.”

But the supervisors said not a single person out of shelters or off the streets into those rooms.