SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Pacific Gas and Electric residential customers are due to receive a credit on their bills this month because of a state program that distributes a share of payments for carbon pollution permits to customers.

Ratepayers will receive a California Climate Credit on their bills during the April billing cycle, PG&E said. The credit would total $62.91 for PG&E residential customers who receive both gas and electric service. Natural gas-only customers will get a $27.18 credit, while electric-only customers will receive a $35.73 credit.

The state Public Utilities Commission administers the California Climate Credit program, which mandates greenhouse gas-emitting businesses buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board, with a share of the payments going to customers.

PG&E noted the credit is timely now that many of its customers are sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic and using more energy than usual.

“During the COVID-19 public health crisis, we know that many of our customers may face uncertainty and financial instability due to school and childcare closures, job loss and other economic impacts. We want customers to be aware that the semi-annual California Climate Credit will help reduce their energy costs this month,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer in a prepared statement.

During the public health emergency, PG&E has also implemented a moratorium on service disconnections for non-payment for both residential and small business customers. The utility is also suspending Medical Baseline removals and participants would not be asked to re-certify for up to one year.