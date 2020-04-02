SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police and arson investigators in San Francisco have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a series of fires in the city following a months-long investigation.

San Francisco police said the department’s Arson Task Force began the investigation in November into a series of fires in the Northern Police District, which stretches from the Hayes Valley to the Marina District. On Monday, plainclothes officers and members of the task force began looking for a suspect they identified as 54-year-old San Francisco resident Mark Major.

On Wednesday, officers trailed the suspect to Alamo Square Park and saw him start a fire against a restroom building structure before fleeing, police said. As firefighters arrived and extinguished the fire, a plainclothes officer followed the suspect further into the park and saw him trying to start a second fire, police said.

Major saw the officer and began walking away but he was arrested with the help of a second officer after a brief struggle, police said. Items used to start the fire were found in his possession, according to police.

Major was booked on felony arson charges, setting a fire with flammable substances on a structure or forest land, and possession incendiary devices. He was linked to at least two other arson incidents in the Hayes Valley; one a vehicle fire on the 400 block of Hickory Street on February 15 and another vehicle fire at Linden and Laguna Streets on February 21.

Anyone with information about the arsons was asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour tip line at 1-415- 575-4444; Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.