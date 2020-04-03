SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Off the Grid, San Francisco’s largest gathering of food trucks, is launching a campaign to provide free meals to grocery store workers.
The Grocery Employees Meal Fund is accepting donations for the creation of multi-day packages to provide five meals for grocery store employees and their families. The group plans to deliver these meal packages to stores throughout the city during the coronavirus pandemic.
Off the Grid teamed up with food vendors Little Green Cyclo and Wokitchen to make the first deliveries on Friday to the S.F. Western Addition Safeway store on Webster Street and also to the Safeway on Noriega Street in the Outer Sunset District.
Off the Grid plans to match the first $5,000 contributed to the meal fund. A $50 donation will provide five meals to a grocery store employee.
WEBLINK: Grocery Employees Meal Fund (Off the Grid)
You must log in to post a comment.