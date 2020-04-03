CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As an essential business, Ace Hardware has seen a large surge of customers and demand for its services and products so the company announced Friday it was planning to hire 30,000 new employees.

With 75% of people across the country living within 15 minutes of an Ace Hardware, the company has become a mainstay during the coronavirus shutdown.

Full-time, part-time and seasonal positions were available at Ace Hardware’s Retail Support Centers and more than 4,300 locally owned stores.

There are two ways to apply:

  • Go to the to the Ace Hardware Website
  • Or text AceStoreJobs to 242424 for more information

