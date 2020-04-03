



WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Friday that an outbreak at a senior care facility has resulted in 27 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Officials said the outbreak has not resulted in any deaths so far. More details were set to be released at a 2 p.m. news conference that will be broadcast live on CBSN Bay Area.

There have been 276 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Contra Costa County since the outbreak began in the Bay Area in January. Of those, 24 were announced on Thursday.

The county has had three deaths and there were currently 31 residents being treated at local hospitals with those numbers climbing every day.

County health officials have been anticipating an even larger patient surge coming soon over the next few weeks. On Thursday, federal and county health officials began setting up an emergency medical station at Richmond’s Craneway Pavilion.

Once it’s completely built, the Craneway facility will be able to handle 250 COVID-19 patients. Hospitals would still get the severe cases; the old Ford Richmond Plant would be more of a triage ward for those with mild symptoms.

Beds and medical supplies were being brought in by the National Guard this week. The goal was to have the facility ready to receive patients by the third week of April, when health experts predict the Bay Area will see COVID-19 cases begin to peak.

“This is one more step to be better prepared for the anticipated COVID-19 surge,” said Candace Andersen, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “We are very grateful for the cooperation of so many private and public entities that are making their venues available to serve the health needs of our community in this unprecedented crisis.”