NAPA (CBS SF) — Health officials reported Friday that a second Napa County resident has died from the coronavirus, raising the 10-county San Francisco Bay Area’s death toll from the virus to 79.

Officials said the latest victim was an adult who was being treated in a hospital located in another county. No other details as to the person’s gender, age or how they may have contracted the disease were released.

As of Thursday, Napa County had 18 confirmed cases of the illness among county residents. A total of 409 individuals have been tested for the virus in Napa County and 298 tests were negative and 93 tested patients were still awaiting test results.

The number of confirmed cases climbed to 3,000 Friday region-wide.

The first death of a Napa County resident came on Tuesday when Santa Rosa Police Detective Marylou Armer died after contracting the virus. She was a resident of American Canyon located within the county.

On Friday, a solemn procession of patrol cars from across California wound its way through the North Bay, honoring Armer. She was a longtime veteran of the SRPD, serving for the past 20 years. She was most recently assigned to the department’s Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Team.

Her death is the first line of duty death of a police officer in California to be associated with the disease.