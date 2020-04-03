



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — During his daily update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday encouraged able-bodied residents to volunteer their time to help during the crisis through a government website.

Newsom directed people to visit serve.ca.gov to be directed to the California Volunteers website and find out how they could either safely volunteer their time or make donations to blood banks and food banks in need during the crisis.

“All the things that — I think — we are individually required to do more of at this moment,” said Newsom.

The website provides links for health professionals to sign up for the California Health Corps as the state continues to solicit the health care workers needed to assist during the expected coronavirus patient surge, but it also features information on how to safely volunteer in your community.

In addition to links to mealsonaheelsamerica.org, the California Association of Food Banks website, the PhilanthropyCA.org website — which provides information on legitimate non-profit seeking funds — and the American Red Cross website for local blood drives, the site lists local shelters and food banks seeking assistance.