EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A person has survived getting hit by a BART train Friday at the El Cerrito Del Norte station, an incident that temporarily closed the station.

BART officials said the person was on the tracks when the Warm Springs-bound train struck the person at about 12:36 p.m. on Friday. The unidentified person was removed from the tracks and taken to a hospital to be treated, BART spokesman Chris Filippi said.

There was no immediate word on the nature of the person’s injuries or his or her condition.

The medical emergency prompted BART to close the El Cerrito del Norte station and temporarily halt service between that station and the Richmond station, according to Filippi.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted about the incident at 12:49 p.m.

BART service has stopped between Richmond and El Cerrito Plaza due to a major medical emergency at El Cerrito del Norte. Expect major delays in service on the Richmond line in all directions. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) April 3, 2020

It also disrupted service on the Richmond line in all directions.

Filippi said there were still residual delays on the Richmond line but BART is now in the process of restoring regular service on that line.

The SFBARTAlert Twitter account posted that service had been restored shortly before 2 p.m.