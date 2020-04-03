



FREMONT (CBS SF) — A burglary suspect driving a stolen box truck led Fremont police on a chase through several neighboring cities until crashing, fleeing, and getting arrested with the help of a K9 officer.

Fremont police said they were contacted by a Fremont resident Wednesday who had his home burglarized the day prior and who told officers he had found the suspect vehicle, a large Penske box truck, parked at the Mission Valley Shopping Plaza.

A check of the license plate indicated the truck had been stolen in Union City, and investigators determined the same vehicle was suspected in a series of burglaries throughout Fremont, police said.

As patrol officers arrived and attempted an enforcement stop, the truck fled and led them on a chase through Fremont, Union City, Hayward, and into San Leandro, where the truck eventually collided with another driver at Bancroft Ave. and Juana Ave., according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt and the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Andrew Beck, fled on foot, police said. Beck, described by police as a transient from Fremont, was quickly apprehended by a Fremont Police K9 officer.

Beck was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, hit and run, felony evading, and resisting arrest. He was taken to the hospital for injuries from the K9 officer and was to be booked at Santa Rita Jail after his discharge.

Police said Beck is currently on probation and has a lengthy criminal history for various property crimes, drug violations, and weapons violations.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Fremont Police Detective M. Stone at Mstone@fremont.gov or call the Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900. Anonymous tips can be left at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5788118 or text your tip, by typing TIP FREMONTPD followed by your short message to 888777.