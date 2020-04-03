SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E crews are at the scene of a gas leak on the 2900 Harrison Street in San Francisco’s Mission District Friday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.
The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the gas leak from a three-inch service line during road work at around 11 a.m.
***SAFETY ALERT***HARRISON BETWEEN 25th AND 26th STREET CLOSED ALL RESIDENCE IN THIS AREA ADVISED TO CLOSE WINDOWS — @PGE4Me ON SCENE TO ADVISING 1 HOUR ESTIMATED FOR SHUT OFF—AN ESTIMATED 20 RESIDENCES MAY HAVE GAS SHUT OFF PGE ADVISES ESTIMATED 4PM TO RE-LIGHT THOSE AFFECTED https://t.co/OxefCBpMXY
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) April 3, 2020
The fire department said PG&E crew was already on the scene working to shut off the gas and estimated that Harrison Street between 25th and 26th Streets would be closed for an hour. Crews informed SF Fire that approximately 20 residents would have their gas shut off for the next four hours until around 4 p.m.
Nearby residents were advised to close their windows. No shelter-in-place order was issued as an order was already in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.
