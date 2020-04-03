



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

FOOD TO GO

Chef MICHAEL MINA

San Francisco Chef Michael Mina and his culinary team invite you to enjoy MINA FAMILY KITCHEN. Pick up family meals daily from PaBu In downtown San Francisco. Take a trip around the world with dishes by his star Chefs including delectable dishes from Ayesha Curry. Proceeds support his local staff. Food industry folk get 20% of all orders. Order your family meal from the site below.

Mina Family Kitchen

FITNESS: TRAINER FRAN’s GARAGE WORKOUT

Put down the Cheetos and get off the coach. Enjoy a work out using household items by Fran of “Purely Physical Fitness” SF. Anyone can do this anywhere — Squats with dog food, Core twists with bags of rice, Lunges with wine bottles. You can do this at home a few days a week and you will be in great shape in no time.

Fran’s Garage Workout

GIVE: COFFEE FOR NO KID HUNGRY

San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence and wife Lexi have launched a coffee brand “Static Boom Coffee” with 100% proceeds to NO KID HUNGRY. Your purchase gets you the coffee, a cool coffee mug and signed photo by Hunter. Go Giants!!

Twitter @hunterpence @nokidhungrySF

LEARN: ART OF THE COCKTAIL

Olympic Gold Medal Ice Skater & Mixologist BRIAN BOITANO is teaching daily classes in QUARANTINI’s. What would BRIAN BOITANO make? Find out by visiting his page on Instagram.

Instagram @BrianBoitano

SHOP: VANS FOR CHEFS

Buy a pair of custom vans and help keep SF restaurants open. Create your custom pair like the ones on the site for SF restaurant Cockscomb by Chef Cosentino. Your VANS purchase will help fund the reopening of the restaurant .

VANS custom shoes

SPORT: STAY AT HOME OPENING DAY

Orange and Black have been connecting with fans throughout this challenging period. Today you can enjoy opening day at home by visiting the online MLB home of SF GIANTS.

San Francisco Giants website

#HASHTAG OF THE WEEK

In closing my HASHTAG of the week is #SAVERESTAURANTS . Our hospitality industry needs your support more than ever. Support your favorite local restaurant by ordering food to go or purchase a gift card and/or donate to a staff Go Fund Me. We are hoping for a swift return to “normal” for all our restaurants where one day we shall imbibe and dine together again and for sure hug it out.

KCBS FOODIE CHAP & LIAM’s LIST

Facebook @liammayclem

Instagram @liammayclem

Twitter @liammayclem

