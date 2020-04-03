RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A 43-year-old man was killed Thursday night when police found his body inside a bullet-riddled car on a Richmond street.
Authorities said Richmond’s first homicide of the year took place around 6:20 p.m. in the 4800 block of Cutting Blvd.
Officers responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter system and 911 calls reporting vehicle collision with a pole at 45th St. and Cutting.
They discovered a lone man inside the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
No other details or suspect information has been released. The man’s identity would be released by the coroner’s office once his next of kin had been notified.
The incident remained under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Homicide Detective Chris
Decious at (510) 621-1747, email him at cdecious@richmondpd.net or contact Richmond’s anonymous tip line at (510) 621-1212 x1933.
