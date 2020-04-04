



SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – California has launched a one-stop website to streamline donations or sales of critical supplies needed to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Saturday.

The website covid19supplies.ca.gov lists 13 in-demand items, from ventilators to hand sanitizer, needed by hospitals and first responders around the state.

Individuals and companies can donate, sell or offer to manufacture the supplies, Newsom said during his daily noon briefing.

The governor said the goal was to organize what has become an overwhelming outpouring of donations in recent weeks, and also streamline offers to manufacture needed supplies.

“These actions marshal the generosity and innovative spirit of Californians to help us achieve two essential goals: getting more lifesaving supplies into our health care system and increasing our testing capacity,” Newsom said.

In addition, Newsom on Saturday announced the creation of a testing task force that would combine public and private resources to ramp up testing for the virus across the state and increase result turnaround times.

The task force is aimed to ensure the state has sufficient capacity and supplies to administer a significantly greater number of tests, Newsom said.

© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.