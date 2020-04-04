PETALUMA (CBS SF) — The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District is reducing service as ridership declines during the novel coronavirus health emergency.

Under the revised SMART weekday schedule, the system will operate 16 trips daily serving all stations.

The new schedule, which reduces weekday service by 50 percent, takes effect Monday and will last until further notice, officials said. SMART had already canceled four weekday trips in mid-March.

All weekend service remains suspended as well.

The district said that ridership has declined by 90 percent during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“The agency will continue to monitor ridership and may implement additional service level changes as needed,” SMART said in a news release.

