OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Three people, including a two-year-old child, suffered moderate injuries in a shooting on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.
The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. The three victims were riding in a white sedan on the eastbound lanes of I-580 on the transition to eastbound State Route 24 as the shooting happened, the CHP said.
The two adults in the vehicle were a 28-year-old male and a 23-year-old female. Both adults and the child were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their wounds.
CHP said there was no information about the suspect as of Sunday evening.
Detectives with CHP’s Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit (ISU) are investigating the incident. CHP is asking anyone who may have any information that might be helpful to please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at (707) 917-4491.
The Oakland Police Department is assisting the CHP with their investigation, officer Johnna Watson said.
