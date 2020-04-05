



CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — Apple has sourced over 20 million masks through its supply chain and its teams are working to ship face shields to healthcare workers in the South Bay and beyond fighting COVID-19, CEO Tim Cook said Sunday.

In a Twitter video, Cook outlined Apple’s efforts to assist the heroic healthcare professionals on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Thank you @Apple and @Tim_Cook for your incredible contribution in producing and distributing face shields to our Kaiser Permanente caregivers as we face the unprecedented challenge in the fight against COVID-19 #FlattentheCurve https://t.co/JI2qtmYxrL — Kaiser Permanente (@aboutKP) April 5, 2020

The first shipment of face shields went to Kaiser facilities in the Santa Clara Valley earlier this week, Cook said. Apple said that by the end of this coming week, it will have shipped over one million face shields and will ship another million the week after.

Apple is working with governments at all levels in a “truly global effort” to get the over 20 million sourced masks to places of the greatest need, Cook said. He added that teams across Apple, such as design, operations, engineering and packaging, are working with suppliers to produce and ship face shields to hospitals.

The materials for the masks and face shields are being sourced from the U.S. and China, where they are also being manufactured. “We hope to quickly expand distribution beyond the U.S.” Cook said.

“For Apple, this is a labor of love and gratitude and we will share more of our efforts over time. In the meantime, each of us can stop the spread of the virus by following expert advice to stay home and practice social distancing,” Cook said.

