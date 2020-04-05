SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s Muni will reduce service by nearly half this week, eliminating many of its lines that are seeing low ridership and focusing on lines used by essential workers during the pandemic, SFMTA officials said.
Beginning Monday, SFMTA said to expect delays and longer wait times as about 40% of Muni operators won’t be driving due to the stay-at-home order. By Tuesday and Wednesday, more service reductions will begin gradually.
It wasn’t clear exactly which lines will be impacted.
ATTN: Expect longer wait times on most #SFMuni routes on Mon., 4/6. Working to reconfigure svc to match new travel patterns w/ available resources. Addt’l. svc changes will start Tues & Wed. #SFMuni is for essential trips only. https://t.co/JqPjwG5v5j #StayHomeSaveLives
Muni is prioritizing heavily used lines that are being used by essential workers, such as those going to hospitals and grocery stores. The elimination of lines seeing no riders is Muni’s effort to provide proper social distancing.
