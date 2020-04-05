MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A Martinez man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon veered off state Highway 4 and flipped over onto a fire hydrant, the California Highway Patrol said.
Michael Moore, 26, was also arrested on suspicion of DUI with injuries after he was admitted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with serious but not life-threatening injuries, said CHP Officer Brandon Correia.
Moore remained hospitalized Sunday night.Moore, alone in his white Toyota Corolla, was headed west on Highway 4 about 4:50 p.m. Sunday just east of the Pine Street offramp when his car veered off the freeway, went through a fence, across Arnold Drive and flipped, landing on the hydrant.
No other vehicles were involved, Correia said.
