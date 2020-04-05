



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Several feet of snow was predicted for the Sierra Nevada during a spring storm bringing rain to much of the state on Sunday.

The low-pressure system came in from the Pacific along the North Coast before soaking the San Francisco Bay Area.

The rain could create the potential for roadway flooding and minor mud and debris flows around recent burn areas, forecasters said.

The possibility of scattered showers will continue for much of the week, according to the weather service.

Sierra snow totals could top 2 feet in some areas, while mountain crests could get nearly double that. Motorists were urged to use caution in the mountains, where some roads were closed.

Prior to this weekend’s storms, the northern and central Sierra snowpack, which replenishes Northern California reservoirs, was slightly more than half its normal April 1 depth.

Around the bay Sunday, showers continue through the afternoon with the possibility of thunderstorms and small hail.

Southern California was forecast to receive periods of heavy rain and mountain snow later in the day and into Monday.

Rainfall rates for greater Los Angeles could range from 2 inches in coastal and valley areas, and up to 3 inches in the foothills and mountains, the National Weather Service said.

