GRATON (CBS SF) — A Graton man was arrested for apparently violating his parole and resisting arrest after a confrontation with Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies Saturday, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Jason Anglero-Wyrick, 35, and a woman allegedly made threats to a resident in the 8500 block of Trenton Road in Forestville. The resident who reported the incident said the suspects returned around 4:40 p.m., pointed a gun at the caller and drove away, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies got a description of the suspects, their pickup and the male suspect’s identity. They learned that Anglero-Wyrick apparently has a history of violent felonies and is on parole for an assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff’s officials said.

A pickup matching the description of the one used by the suspects was found about 20 minutes later by deputies at Anglero-Wyrick’s home in the 8900 block of Graton Road.

Anglero-Wyrick’s family was uncooperative and said he was inside sleeping. More deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to close nearby streets, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anglero-Wyrick and a woman later identified as Naustachia Green, 35, of Graton, came outside. They allegedly yelled expletives at the deputies and refuse the deputies’ commands continually.

Anglero-Wyrick pushed Green aside, took several steps toward the deputies and continued yelling as two more people came out of the home, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies grabbed Green and pulled her away from Anglero-Wyrick who allegedly headed toward the house. A sheriff’s office K-9 bit Anglero-Wyrick on the right leg and Anglero-Wyrick was handcuffed after an apparent struggle. Emergency personnel immediately were brought to treat him, according to sheriff’s officials.

Green allegedly fought the deputies, tried to escape and refused to be handcuffed. She was placed in a patrol car where she apparently continued yelling and resisting, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies searched Anglero-Wyrick’s house and car and did not find a gun.

Anglero-Wyrick was arrested on suspicion of felony violation of parole and resisting arrest. He was treated at a hospital and later posted $5,000 bail.

Green was arrested for misdemeanor battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. She was booked and released on a citation to appear in court.

The victims of the Forestville incident became uncooperative so deputies did not arrest Anglero-Wyrick for threats and brandishing a gun in that incident, according to sheriff’s officials.

