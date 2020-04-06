CONCORD (CBS SF) – The Concord City Council could pave the way for a 70-townhome residential project to move ahead, with consideration of an appeal of the local planning commission’s recent approval of the project on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
On Feb. 19, the Concord Planning Commission approved plans for the 70-unit Clayton Road Townhomes, which would be built behind existing businesses on the south side of the 3500 block of Clayton Road on the city’s northeast end. The townhomes would be built by Catalyst Development Partners.
That approval was then appealed by longtime Concord resident Colleen Coll, citing several factors, including that the development is too dense for that area, that it would adversely affect already crowded nearby streets, and that the project is “pro-developer and not pro-Concord taxpayer.”
If the City Council rejects Coll’s appeal, the project could move forward.
Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m., is a remote meeting.
For information on how to watch and offer public comments, people can go to https://stream.ci.concord.ca.us/OnBaseAgendaOnline/Meetings/ViewMeeting?id=519&doctype=1.
