SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco health officials reported Monday a new coronavirus death in the city over the last 24 hours and 13 new positive results among its residents.

Officials did not release any additional information as to the victim’s age, gender and how they may have been exposed to the illness. The city’s death toll during the current outbreak now stands at 9 while there have been 583 confirmed cases since the outbreak began locally in February.

Across the San Francisco Bay Area, the virus has led to 91 deaths and there have been nearly 3,700 confirmed cases.

On Monday, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney posted a tweet saying there have two new positive coronavirus test results in a homeless shelter.

“The Dept of Homelessness just shared that two guests of MSC South Shelter, which is in my district and the largest shelter in Northern CA, tested positive for COVID-19,” he tweeted. “This is a disaster, and getting more dangerous by the hour. No more delay. Move people into hotel rooms, NOW.”

“We’ve introduced an emergency ordinance to require hotel rooms for people who can self-care, starting with the most vulnerable. It’s been 3 weeks, and yet not a single homeless person or person in a shelter has been proactively moved into a hotel room in SF by the city.”

Over the weekend, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases at Laguna Honda Hospital grew to 14. The total includes 11 staff members and three residents. Of the staff members, eight have had patient care duties. All 14 cases are described as in good condition.

The count a week ago was two patients and seven staff members.

“We expect more cases of COVID-19 in the Laguna Honda community, among staff and residents, because the virus is now spreading throughout the Bay Area,” the city’s Department of Emergency Management said in an announcement. “This is a very challenging time, and (Laguna Honda) has expanded behavioral health resources for staff and residents.”

In response to a request from the city, the California Department of Public Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have sent skilled personnel to Laguna Honda, including infection control nurses, infectious disease physicians and epidemiologists.

“These experts have insights from around the country and across the world to help us do better in our response,” city officials said.

The hospital is under a protective quarantine order issued by the city on March 25.