



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County health officials on Monday reported the county has 1,224 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with the county’s death toll increasing by three for a total of 42.

Data from the county’s Public Health Department shows that 286 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19. The data from the county’s COVID-19 dashboard also shows 11,000 people in Santa Clara County have been tested for the virus, with 11 percent testing positive. There are 211 test results that are still pending.

The 17 new COVID-19 cases announced on Monday are the lowest single-day increase in the county since March 28.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

On Sunday treatment began for coronvirus patients at a field hospital built inside the Santa Clara Convention Center as county health officials prepared for an expected surge of virus victims this week.

The county is also working with businesses such as hotels to establish additional care locations and options for vulnerable populations, with sites secured in San Jose, Santa Clara and Gilroy to shelter and isolate homeless individuals.

“We are exploring every possible option in order to make sure all of our community members can receive care during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Dr. Jeffrey V. Smith, County Executive.

With 1,224 cases, Santa Clara County is the hardest hit by the illness of all 10 Bay Area counties and the second-most in the state after Los Angeles County.