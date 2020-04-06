CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire officials credit a quick fire attack with keeping a blaze at a home in Oakland’s Foothill neighborhood to just one unit on Sunday night.

The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. Sunday on the first floor of a two-story house in the 3000 block of Logan Street, just west of Fruitvale Avenue, fire officials said.

Damage from a house fire on the 3000 block of Logan Street on April 5, 2020. (Oakland Fire Department / Twitter)

Nobody was injured. At least two residents were displaced. An exact containment time wasn’t provided.

