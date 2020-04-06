Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Fire officials credit a quick fire attack with keeping a blaze at a home in Oakland’s Foothill neighborhood to just one unit on Sunday night.
The fire was reported just after 8 p.m. Sunday on the first floor of a two-story house in the 3000 block of Logan Street, just west of Fruitvale Avenue, fire officials said.
Nobody was injured. At least two residents were displaced. An exact containment time wasn’t provided.
