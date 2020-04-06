SAN JOSE (KPIX)– Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, there has been an immense show of support for healthcare workers on the frontlines.

Medical professionals across the globe are working nonstop to care for the ever-growing number of COVID-19 patients. In the South Bay, two nurses wanted to take time to give their thanks.

Chelsea Seradilla Benigno and Nanami Takeuchi work at San Jose’s Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and performed Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer” before their shift. Takeuchi was on the piano while Seradilla Benigno provided the vocals.

The performance was not before an audience, just themselves and their thoughts of gratitude and faith during this uncertain time.

Both women posted the video of their performance to Facebook early Saturday morning. They both thanked their friends and family, and everyone else who’s doing their part in flattening the curve.

“Thank you to my PCU family for your unwavering support. Fear, frustration, anxiety set aside, you show up everyday and continue to care and serve for our patients with compassion,” said Takeuchi in her post. “You inspire me.”

“Thank you to those who continue to help save lives by staying home,” said Seradilla Benigno in her post. “Thank you to those who have to continue to work, and help to ensure our *essential* needs are met; we see you, we appreciate you.”

“Thank you to a mailman who bowed to me and said, ‘thank you nurse for all that you do’ before I left for work today,” explained Takeuchi.