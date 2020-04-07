SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Two people have been charged in a double homicide in San Leandro following a shooting in a grocery store parking lot last month.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday said it charged 27-year-old Ronyae Marcus Haywood and 21-year-old Angel Lache Shavers, both Oakland residents with two counts of homicide with special circumstances and other firearm related charges. Shavers was also charged with the sale of an assault rifle and as an accessory after the fact.

The two were accused in the March 13 shooting at a Grocery Outlet store parking lot on the 2100 block of East 14th Street at around 11 p.m. in which 28-year-old Duane Palmer and 27-year-old Dalton Kline were killed.

San Leandro police said responding officers found both Palmer and Kline suffering from gunshots wounds inside a vehicle in the parking lot. They died at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Investigators determined Shavers had arranged for the sale of an assault rifle between Haywood and Palmer, who did not know each other. Shavers and Haywood are in a ongoing relationship, police said.

Haywood and Palmer arranged to meet to complete the transaction in the Grocery Outlet parking lot.

During the transaction, a verbal exchange occurred between Haywood and Palmer who, in response, tried to flee the scene in his vehicle, police said. As Palmer was driving away, Haywood fired multiple rounds in Palmer’s vehicle striking him and Kline who was seated in a rear passenger seat, police said.

On March 20, police detectives and SWAT officers arrested Haywood and Shavers in the 7700 block of Bancroft Avenue in Oakland without incident. A subsequent search warrant was also served in the 200 block of Warren Avenue in San Leandro in connection with the case.

Both Haywood and Shavers were formally charged Tuesday. The investigation was still ongoing and anyone with information was urged to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.