



LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — CHP officers in Contra Costa County on Tuesday announced the arrest of two drivers in two separate suspected DUI crashes that happened on Highway 24 in Lafayette late Monday evening.

CHP posted photos and information about the two DUI crashes on the CHP Contra Costa Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

In the first crash at around 9:06 p.m., Contra Costa CHP units were called to investigate a collision involving a sedan that drove into the back of a Safeway big rig on westbound Hwy 24 near the Acalanes Road exit. Upon arrival, CHP officers found a Lexus sedan with four male occupants that had crashed into the big rig at a high rate of speed, causing serious damage and injuries.

All three male passengers were transported to the hospital for major non-life-threatening injuries. The 22-year-old driver of the Lexus, identified as Pinole resident Konstantin Vodyanov, was also transported to an area hospital for treatment of major injuries. Vodyanov was suspected of driving under the influence and, while at the hospital, was investigated and arrested for felony DUI.

Due to his injuries, the suspect was admitted to the hospital and will remain there for treatment. The driver of the big rid was not injured.

At around 11:30 p.m. while CHP officers and emergency responders were still on scene for the first DUI collision, a Honda sedan traveling at a high rate of speed struck a fire truck with three firefighters inside that was assisting CHP and blocking lanes of westbound traffic to create a safe scene for the investigators.

The firefighters only suffered minor injuries. They were able to get out of their truck and immediately started rendering first aid to the unconscious solo male driver behind the wheel of the Honda. 30-year-old Oakland resident Suallah Hatari Lloyd was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries and was also suspected of driving under the influence.

While at the hospital, Lloyd was investigated and arrested for DUI.