SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Tuesday that its Wage and Hour Division will be hiring 45 additional investigators, including five in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Click for more information and to apply.
Officials said new recruits will be joining a busy and productive team, including 45 new investigators and 15 Wage and Hour Technicians hired earlier this year.
“Now more than ever, the Wage and Hour Division is on the forefront of helping America’s workers and employers as we find our path forward in these uncertain times,” said WHD Administrator Cheryl Stanton. “In addition to enforcing long-standing wage and family leave laws, WHD now enforces the paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave protections provided by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”
In fiscal year 2019, WHD collected a record-setting $322 million in wages owed to workers. The division also conducted a record-setting 3,700 outreach events to educate employers and workers alike about their workplace rights and responsibilities.
You must log in to post a comment.