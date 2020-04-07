PLEASANT HILL (CBS SF) — Health officials in Contra Costa County on Tuesday afternoon announced a new COVID-19 outbreak at a Pleasant Hill senior living facility that has infected a total of 13 people and hospitalized three residents.
Contra Costa County Health tweeted about the outbreak at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday. The facility affected is the Carlton Senior Living at 175 Cleaveland Road in downtown Pleasant Hill.
In addition to the residents testing positive for COVID-19, nine staff members also have tested positive.
Health officials with the county are testing symptomatic individuals at the site and are evaluating the feasibility of testing everyone who lives and works there.
No other information was provided by Contra Costa County Health. CBS SF is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as they are made available.
