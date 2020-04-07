



SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An assistant football coach at Yerba Buena High School in San Jose was arrested for sending unsolicited images of his genitals to minors over social media, police said Tuesday.

Police said Michael Leon Samifua, 34, befriended children from the high school and started speaking to them through Instagram. Between December 2019 and February 2020, Samifua allegedly communicated with two young girls on Snapchat.

He told the victims about his sexual experience and asked them if they were sexually active, police said. Then, Samifua sent each victim unsolicited images of his genitals. Both victims reported Samifua’s actions to Yerba Buena staff, who then notified the San Jose Police Department.

SJPD detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Samifua on March 24, but he self-surrendered on April 2 at the Santa Clara County Jail. Samifua was booked on two felony counts of sending harmful matter to a minor and one misdemeanor count of annoying/molesting a child.

Police said they believe Samifua affected additional victims after an investigation unearthed that he targeted female minors in the San Jose area.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Michael O’Grady of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at 408-537-1397.