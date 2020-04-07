OAKLEY (CBS SF) — A suspect was arrested with the help of a sheriff’s K-9 unit after a woman was shot near Oakley and airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.
Deputies responded to the shooting Monday at about 9:38 p.m. on the 2600 block of Dutch Slough Road in unincorporated Contra Costa County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and she was taken to a hospital by helicopter. The suspect had reportedly left the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
A K-9 unit found the suspect hiding nearby in a shed on Dutch Slough Road. He surrendered and was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Terrell Medley of Oakley.
Medly was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on attempted murder, assault, burglary and drug charges. He also had two warrants for his arrest, the sheriff’s office said. He was being held in lieu of $1,130,000 bail.
The circumstances that led to the shooting were not clear.
Anyone with any information about the shooting was asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.
