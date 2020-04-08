SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two suspects were being held on robbery and other charges Wednesday after a police pursuit ended in weekend arrests on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

San Francisco police investigators said 24-year-old Melissa Taylor and 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey, both of Oakland, were being held in connection with at least two robberies on San Francisco streets.

Taylor was booked for two counts of robbery, conspiracy, false imprisonment, possession of stolen property, two counts of armed with a firearm in the commission of a robbery and child endangerment.

Meanwhile, Bailey was being held on felony charges of robbery, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, a parole violation, child

endangerment and multiple counts of destroying evidence.

Investigators said officers took a report of a robbery on March 15 that occurred at approximately 3:13 p.m. on the 2500 block of Pine St in San Francisco. The suspect was described as a black female wearing a black hoodie and a white face mask.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim from behind and grabbed the victim’s bag. The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim, demanded all of the victim’s belongings and fled in a black Mercedes-Benz.

A witness took a picture of the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene. After the robbery, police said, the victim’s stolen credit card was used to make purchases.

On Saturday, police responded to Sacramento St. and Taylor St. around 6:45 p.m. to a call of a robbery. Officers arrived and were flagged down by a victim, who stated that he was just robbed at gun point and the suspects fled in a vehicle. The victim provided a description of both the suspect and vehicle.

Additional officers searching for the suspects were in the area of 1st Street and Harrison Street when they saw a vehicle matching the description. The officers followed and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the on-ramp of the Bay Bridge, but the driver failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

As the officers pursued, the suspects were tossing items out of the vehicle. Finally, the vehicle came to a stop near the Treasure Island exit on the Bay Bridge where the officers ordered the occupants out of the vehicle.

Investigators said Taylor was the driver and Bailey a passenger in the vehicle. They were both placed into custody. An infant was found inside the vehicle and was placed in the care of child services.

During the incident the eastbound traffic on the Bay Bridge was halted momentarily for the safety of those involved in the investigation. Officers located the items that were thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle. One of the items located and seized was a replica firearm. The other property located was later confirmed as the victim’s property the suspects robbed.

Further investigation determined that Taylor was also the armed suspect from a March 15th robbery. In this incident, Taylor allegedly used the victim’s credit card to make purchases and used the same vehicle in both robberies.

While arrests have been made, the case remained an open investigation. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour tip line at 1-415- 575-4444; Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.