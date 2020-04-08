(CBS SF) — An international security firm is planning to expand its workforce in California and the Bay Area to help protect businesses closed by the coronavirus shelter-in-place.
Securitas announced Tuesday it will add nearly 1,000 security guard jobs across the state, adding to its current California workforce of 15,000.
According to the Sweden-based firm, available positions include both regular and temporary, full-time and part-time opportunities.
“It is becoming increasingly common for our clients to request our assistance in supporting their own emergency management efforts, such as guarding hospitals, healthcare facilities, clinics and grocery stores,” said Kimberly Carson, Securitas Pacific Region Vice President of Human Resources in a statement. “These organizations need security services assistance from our first responder security officers.”
The announcement comes as Bay Area businesses report they have recently been targeted by thieves trying to take advantage of the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.
Securitas said it is offering a $500 signing bonus, paid out over time, for those applicants who already hold a California Security Officer license.
Those interested can apply online at www.securitasinc.com/join-us.
