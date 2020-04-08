



PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – The Stanford Blood Center is seeking plasma donations who have recovered from the coronavirus as part of a potential new treatment for patients battling the disease.

According to a statement, the investigational treatment recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will transfuse the plasma from those who recovered into COVID-19 patients, with the hopes that antibodies will save the lives of recipients. Plasma would eventually be used in clinical trials in patients in varying stages of battling COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has been unprecedented in many ways and, currently, there is no proven treatments for the virus,” said Dr. Suchi Pandey, the blood center’s chief medical officer.

“These antibodies, when transfused into a patient ill with COVID-19, may be effective against the infection and help improve the patient’s clinical outcome,” Pandey went on to say.

Donors seeking to participate must have had a positive coronavirus test, have been symptom free for at least 14 days and must meet other donor eligibility requirements. Plasma donations will primarily occur at the blood center’s headquarters in Palo Alto, but will be performed by a small team of dedicated staff away from the primary donation areas to maximize safety.

People interested in donating plasma can visit stanfordbloodcenter.org/covid19plasma for more information and to fill out an intake form.