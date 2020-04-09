SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has delivered many lockerroom speeches, rallying his teammates from a halftime deficits. This week, his audience was a group of nurses on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center ICU Unit.

ICU nurse Shelby Delaney captured the two-time NBA MVP’s attention when she posted a photo on social media wearing a Curry jersey under her scrubs along with the text line — “summon my inner warrior.”

It moved Curry’s heart and to show his appreciation for the efforts of the medical team, he set up a special surprise for Delaney and her coworkers.

Delaney gathered the staff around a table before their 3 p.m. shift began and accepted a Facetime call. On the other end was Curry, who was sheltering in place at his Atherton home with his wife and three children.

The Warriors star had a coronavirus scare of his own early in March. He had been sidelined for much of the season with an injured hand, but had returned only to fall ill with severe flu symptoms. He was tested for the coronavirus and relieved to find out it was only the flu. A few days later, the NBA season was put on hold after Utah star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the illness. Several other players have tested positive for the virus since that time.

“Yesterday was one of the coolest moments of my life; I was able to meet my hero, Stephen Curry,” Delaney wrote on Facebook.

“He thanked me and my colleagues for all our hard work on the frontlines during this pandemic. And I was finally able to thank him for all the inspiration and strength he’s given me over the years.

“He also gave me some excellent advice on how to be positive and kind during tough times, which I think can apply to all of us these days.”

The group of nurses were decked in Warriors gear for Curry’s call, which was arranged after the Bay Area News Group reached out to the team.

“I can’t thank God enough for what you’re doing and just the sacrifice, the selflessness and the way everybody’s coming together,” Curry said on the call.

“Thank you so much for what you do, your heart and the inspiration you provide for everybody.”

