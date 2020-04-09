Comments
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A house fire in San Jose Thursday morning may have resulted from an illegal marijuana grow operation inside the home.
The fire was reported at around 6:47 a.m. on the 4100 block of Kingspark Dr. in the Parkview neighborhood of South San Jose.
San Jose police said officers firefighters found an illegal marijuana grow operation inside the one-story home.
No one was found inside the home and police did not identify any suspects
The investigation was ongoing and no other information was immediately available.
