CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cannabis, House fire, Marijuana, Marijuana Grow House, San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A house fire in San Jose Thursday morning may have resulted from an illegal marijuana grow operation inside the home.

The fire was reported at around 6:47 a.m. on the 4100 block of Kingspark Dr. in the Parkview neighborhood of South San Jose.

San Jose police said officers firefighters found an illegal marijuana grow operation inside the one-story home.

No one was found inside the home and police did not identify any suspects

The investigation was ongoing and no other information was immediately available.

Comments