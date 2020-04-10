



— As Americans wait to get their hands on their coronavirus stimulus checks, scammers are trying just about everything to get a piece of the action.

The FBI and several state attorney generals are now warning about five new scams going around, all related to stimulus checks.

One of the scams involves sending out fake checks and asking for small fees before the checks can be cashed.

In some cases, the scammer asks for bank account information so the check can be deposited.

But officials say you will not have to pay a fee to get your stimulus check and most people who qualify for relief do not need to sign up, apply, or “verify” any personal information, online or elsewhere.

“Anyone claiming to be from the federal, state, or local government asking for any payment is an imposter,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “Remember: only scammers will ask you to pay to receive stimulus money. Do not fall for it!”

Here are four other scams they say to look out for, according to KMPH:

Fraudsters may reach out over social media asking for personal information

A fake agency asking for your social security number

Claims that a processing fee will get your money to you sooner

Any correspondence claiming to be the Treasury Department

Officials say to beware of phone calls, texts, e-mails or websites that say you must give up personal or financial information to receive your federal payment.