OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A report of a pipe bomb found in a shopping cart at an Oakland grocery store Friday morning prompted an evacuation, but officials said it turned out to be an electrical conduit.
The device was found about 7:20 a.m., at The Ridge shopping center at 5100 Broadway in Oakland, where there is a Safeway store.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad responded and the area was evacuated, according to Oakland police.
About two hours later, the sheriff’s office reported that the device was not suspicious.
“Pipe bomb unfounded. It was electrical conduit in a shopping cart that looked very suspicious. Thanks to the community for the alert and reporting. Nice job by @oaklandpoliceca and ACSO bomb squad on a quick response,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter.
