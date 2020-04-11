SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — While the number of coronavirus patients in ICU units across the San Francisco Bay Area dipped on Saturday, the spread of the illness continued with new deaths reported in Contra Costa, Sonoma, Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

Health officials in Contra Costa County reported to 2 new deaths and 21 additional positive test results among local residents. They did not release any other information about the latest victims in regards to age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred.

Officials also did not say if the new deaths or cases were related to coronavirus outbreaks at two senior care facilities. On Friday, the county reported 21 people have been infected at Carlton Senior Living at 175 Cleaveland Road in downtown Pleasant Hill. Eight of those confirmed positive are residents and 13 are staff members. In addition, CCHS said a second person has died at Orinda Care Center, where earlier this week 50 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

CCHS said it was working closely with management of the senior living facilities to contain the spread of the virus. The county said both CCHS and John Muir Health have provided infection control guidance as well as PPE supplies for residents and staff, and was working to offer COVID-19 testing.

The county’s death toll stood at 11 with 530 confirmed cases since the outbreak began in February.

Meanwhile in Alameda County, officials reported their 21st fatality from the outbreak. No other information about the latest victims in regards to age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred. The county also saw it’s number of confirmed cases soar above 800.

Within the county, Oakland has had the most cases at 175, followed by Hayward at 175, Fremont 70 and San Leandro 45. Hayward’s high number may be the result of an aggressive testing campaign launched by the city.

“Hayward and places near Hayward have the highest case rates likely because of the availability of drive-through testing,” the county said on its website.

The fourth Bay Area death Saturday was reported in Sonoma County. No other information about the county’s second fatality in the outbreak were released in regards to age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred. The total number of positive cases in the outbreak stood at 145 as of Saturday night. Of those, 58 have recovered from their infections.

In the hardest hit region in the Bay Area’s 10 counties, Santa Clara County, there were 124 new cases over the last 24 hours with one new death. As with the other counties, Santa Clara officials did not release the latest victim’s age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where their deaths occurred.

The county’s death toll now stood at 51 with 1,566 confirmed cases since the illness was first diagnosed in a visitor from China to the county in late January.

Across the San Francisco Bay Area there have been 134 deaths and more than 5,000 confirmed ca