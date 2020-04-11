



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Notes For Nana: Pacifica Boy’s Action Generates Flood Of Get Well Wishes For Ailing Grandmom

PACIFICA — What started out as a small gesture by a six-year-old boy for his ailing Nana turned into an outpouring of love and support from their Pacifica neighborhood. Irma Suter was diagnosed and hospitalized with an advanced stage of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The news came during the middle of the COVID-19 crisis which meant that her family would not be able to be with her or see her during treatment. So, her grandson Falcon had an idea, he asked people to send “Notes to his Nana” and he posted the request on his front window. Read More

Santa Clara County Volunteers Keep Watch on Homebound Seniors During Pandemic Lockdown

SANTA CLARA — When Santa Clara county’s shelter-in-place order went into effect last month, senior citizens who depend on a non-profit organization for services suddenly found themselves cut off from the volunteers who help them with everything from getting to doctor’s appointments, gardening and even home repairs. But volunteers of Heart of the Valley, which serves senior citizens who are 65 years or older in west Santa Clara county, knew their work must somehow must go on. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Coronavirus And Burning Man

Burning Man Cancelled For 1st Time In 34 Years In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO — Organizers for the famed Burning Man celebration called off the annual Summer counter-culture gathering in the Nevada desert this year over concerns about the current coronavirus outbreak. In an Instagram post, the organizers said they were cancelling the event for the first time in 34 years as a precaution against the possible spread of the illness in crowded settings. “In the interest of the health and wellbeing of our community, we have decided to not build Black Rock City in the Nevada desert this year,” the social media post said. “Burning Man, however, is alive and well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse.” Read More

Coronavirus Surge

San Francisco Health Officials Report 3 New Coronavirus Deaths; 73 New Confirmed Cases

SAN FRANCISCO — The coronavirus death toll in San Francisco grew to 13 with three new fatalities being reported Friday and 73 additional residents have tested positive for the disease, according to health officials. With the additional cases, the total number of local positive test results for COVID-19 in San Francisco grew to nearly 800 — 797 — since the outbreak began in February. Health officials did not release any specifics about San Francisco’s latest coronavirus victims in regards to age, gender, how they may have contracted the disease or where they were being treated. Read More

Mayor Breed Says 70 Test Positive For COVID-19 At San Francisco Shelter

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London Breed on Friday said that a homeless shelter south of Market is being converted to a medical facility after 70 people there tested positive for coronavirus. The information came out during the Mayor’s Friday update on the city’s response to COVID-19. The outbreak happened at the shelter known as MSC South, located at 5th and Bryant streets. It is one of the largest shelters in San Francisco with a capacity of up to 340 residents. Read More

New Death At Orinda Nursing Home; Outbreak Worsens At Pleasant Hill Facility

PLEASANT HILL — Contra Costa health officials reported Friday another resident death amid a growing outbreak of coronavirus at two senior care facilities. The county reported 21 people have been infected at Carlton Senior Living at 175 Cleaveland Road in downtown Pleasant Hill. Eight of those confirmed positive are residents and 13 are staff members, according to Contra Costa Health Services. In addition, CCHS said a second person has died at Orinda Care Center, where earlier this week 50 people had tested positive for COVID-19. Read More

Hayward Widow: Husband’s COVID-19 Death At Gateway Facility ‘A True Nightmare’

HAYWARD — A widow in Hayward is still coming to grips with the loss of her husband who died inside Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center from COVID-19 almost a week ago, calling her ordeal “a true nightmare.” As of Friday morning, a total 65 people at the facility have tested positive for the virus there — including 40 residents — seven of whom have died. An additional 25 staff members have also tested positive for the coronavirus. When Dianne Akrie’s husband Cosell Akrie was transferred to Gateway for physical therapy last month, she was surprised to see that no one had gloves or masks. She says that should have tipped her off. Read More

2 New Deaths, More Cases Reported At Hayward, Castro Valley Nursing Homes

HAYWARD — Alameda County health officials on Friday reported new coronavirus cases and deaths from two nursing homes that have been heavily impacted by the outbreak and where owners have been cited for previous violations. At Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward, officials reported 9 deaths, up 2 from the 7 reported Thursday. 41 residents and 25 staff at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 for a total of 66 cases with one new additional case from the previous day. Read More

Number of Coronavirus Cases at Santa Rita Jail Jumps by 3 Bringing Total to 15

DUBLIN — The number of inmates at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin who have tested positive for the new coronavirus increased by three on Friday to a total of 15, the Alameda County sheriff’s office said. In addition, two staff members or contractors at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19 but that’s the same number that the sheriff’s office reported on Thursday. Sheriff’s officials said 54 inmates at Santa Rita have been tested so far, with 37 testing negative, 15 positive and two results still pending. Read More

UC San Francisco Seeks Citizen Scientists To Learn More About COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — UCSF scientists are hoping that a newly reconfigured research app goes viral and generates data that can be used to fight against the coronavirus. Dr. Gregory Marcus is a cardiologist who helps to run a digital research platform called Eureka. The platform was funded by the National Institutes of Health and was built to facilitate mobile health cardiology research using smart phones. Dr. Marcus realized amid the coronavirus pandemic, with so little known about the virus, that researchers could quickly repurpose the use of the platform to gather data about COVID-19. Read More

Lawmakers Want Details On Newsom’s Big Medical Mask Buy

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers want a fuller accounting of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to buy 500 million protective masks, with a top budget official on Thursday seeking details on how the state will distribute the masks and ensure they are good quality. In a letter to Newsom’s finance director, state Sen. Holly Mitchell asked for details on the contract Newsom is executing to buy 200 million masks per month through an American subsidiary of a Chinese company. Newsom announced the deal Tuesday and asked lawmakers for authority to quickly spend some of the money needed to purchase the masks. Read More

Coronavirus Shelter In Place

Bay Area Parks Announce Easter Weekend Closures, Urge People To Stay Home

SAN FRANCISCO — With the ongoing shelter-in-place in the Bay Area due to the coronavirus pandemic, park agencies are announcing additional closures for Easter weekend, urging crowds to stay away and celebrate at home instead.Here is a list of the temporary closures in effect during the Easter holiday. These are in addition to other park closures that are in effect during the shelter-in-place, which continues until at least May 3rd. Read More

San Mateo Dismisses 1,200 Parking Tickets Issued During Shelter-In-Place

SAN MATEO –– The city of San Mateo announced this week that it will dismiss or refund some 1,200 parking tickets issued over the last three weeks and modify its parking enforcement standards as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and San Mateo County’s shelter-in-place order. City officials completed an evaluation of parking enforcement standards and plan to refocus their efforts on education while issuing tickets for parking violations that represent an immediate safety concern, such as improperly parking in a handicapped or red zone. Citation issuance is already down 40 percent since the pandemic began, compared to the same period in 2019, according to the city. Read More

Newsom Assures Angry Anglers State Simply Delaying Sport Fishing Season, Not Cancelling It

SACRAMENTO — Calling himself a passionate fisherman, Gov. Gavin Newsom has been attempted to quell the growing fears and anxieties among state anglers that the sport fishing season in California was merely being delayed by the current coronavirus outbreak and not being cancelled. His comments came at his Thursday statewide coronavirus update, the same day a teleconference with California regulators to discuss a potential limited ban on freshwater sportfishing was abruptly canceled after it descended into chaos, with some of those who called in branding officials as fascists and shouting “make fishing great again.” Read More

San Francisco Caps Delivery Service Charges On Cash-Strapped Local Restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO — In an effort to give a financial boost to San Francisco’s cash-strapped restaurant industry, city officials placed a cap Friday on the charges delivery services can charge during the coronavirus shutdown. The cap of no more than 15 percent of the order’s total cost, Mayor London Breed said, would remain in effect through the remainder of the local coronavirus shelter in place emergency or until businesses are permitted to reopen for dine-in service. Read More

Oakland Closing Some Streets To Allow For Pedestrian And Bicycle Traffic, Social Distancing

OAKLAND — The City of Oakland unveiled a new initiative Friday to close a number of streets to motorized vehicle traffic and designate them for pedestrians, bicyclists and wheelchair users. The “Oakland Slow Streets” initiative will designate some 74 miles of neighborhood streets for pedestrian and bicycle traffic along with local vehicles only, beginning on Saturday. Mayor Libby Schaaf says the temporary ban on cars on some residential streets would open space for pedestrians to use the roadways for exercise during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order and social distancing requirements. Read More

Danville Backtracks On Reopening Of Farmers’ Market Following Citizens’ Complaints

DANVILLE — The Town of Danville has decided to postponed a planned reopening of its farmers’ market Saturday after a flood of citizen complaints about the appropriateness of the reopening amid the coronavirus shelter-in-place order. The decision comes a day after Danville officials had announced the reopening after working with the Pacific Coast Farmers’ Market Association to reopen the market, held at a parking lot on the 200 block of Railroad Ave. Certified farmers markets have been deemed essential businesses by the State of California. However, Danville residents on NextDoor and other social media expressed concerns about the reopening as health authorities have been urging people to stay home and avoid gatherings. Read More

‘The Rock’ Tag Teams With California Gov. Newsom On Health and Wellness Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — It was an unlikely tag team brought together by these uncertain times. Friday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin joined wrestler-turned-actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, on Instagram Live for a discussion about the importance of health and wellness while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the day, Johnson posted a video to Instagram teasing the interview. Read More

San Francisco Offers 911 Text Option to Support Domestic Violence Survivors During Shelter Order

SAN FRANCISCO — A new service in San Francisco will allow people in dangerous situations to text 911 instead of calling, city officials announced Friday. Although people are still encouraged to call 911 in emergency situations, the new option is intended for people who are not in a safe place to call for help; people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech disability; or those who can’t speak to a 911 operator because of a medical emergency. According to Mayor London Breed, the service is especially needed for survivors of domestic violence who may be living with their abuser, as the city remains sheltered in place due to the novel coronavirus. Read More

Other Top Bay Area Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus Shutdown Pushes Landmark San Francisco Bookstore City Lights Toward Financial Collapse

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco’s iconic City Lights bookstore is on the brink of collapse as the coronavirus pandemic is forcing the business to keep its doors shut. Elaine Katzenberger, who is the publisher and CEO of City Lights Booksellers & Publishers — both the store and its publishing arm — has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise the $300,000 that is needed to keep the business afloat. “City Lights is faced with formidable challenges at present: Our bookstore has been closed to the public since March 16, and must remain closed for an indefinite period of time,” Katzenberger wrote on April 9. Read More

Peninsula Humane Society Sets Up Pet Food Bank During Coronavirus Pandemic

BURLINGAME –– A pet food bank has been created for San Mateo County pet owners facing financial hardship or considered at high risk for the novel coronavirus in San Mateo County, the Peninsula Humane Society said Friday. Income or health verification won’t be required to obtain free pet food, but pet owners should have an address in San Mateo County. “We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic is both a health and a financial crisis, and PHS/SPCA has programs in place to help pets and their owners impacted in both of those ways,” said Buffy Martin Tarbox, the organization’s communications manager. Read More

Apple, Google Working Together To Help Track The Coronavirus

SANTA CLARA — Apple and Google are partnering to help authorities track exposure to the coronavirus using Bluetooth technology. The two Silicon Valley giants will work on a platform to enable contact tracing, a measure that identifies people who have been exposed to the virus and who they have been in contact with, the companies announced Friday. The companies will first release interfaces built on existing public health apps in May that can work on iOS or Android systems, followed by a more comprehensive platform in the coming months to which users will be able to opt in. Read More

Uber Updating Coronavirus Pay Policy, Includes Some Drivers With Preexisting Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber is addressing some mistakes it made when originally setting up its financial assistance program for its drivers and delivery workers impacted by coronavirus. With gig workers on the frontlines of the outbreak as people stay home and avoid public transportation, Uber was the first of the on-demand gig companies to announce it would compensate those diagnosed with coronavirus or placed in mandatory quarantine. It would provide assistance to qualifying drivers for up to 14 days. Read More

South Bay BART Extension Nears Target Start Date As Pandemic Complicates Plans

SAN JOSE — BART says it’s hoping to open its San Jose extension in a couple of months, even amid the coronavirus pandemic. BART and VTA say worker health is their top concern as many operational milestones to opening the extension are being checked off. BART is now running test trains into Silicon Valley and putting drivers and staff on simulated service runs, one of the very last steps before full, so-called revenue service can begin. “They start running trains on the actual schedules and as we reach each and every milestone, we’ll be able more precisely predict that opening date,” said VTA spokesperson Bernice Alaniz. BART and VTA are still hedging, after earlier opening date predictions came and went. Read More