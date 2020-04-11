SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — A driver died early Saturday after his SUV veered off Route 116 in Sebastopol, hit a utility pole and flipped several times, the California Highway Patrol said.
The driver, whose name was not released, was alone in a Jeep Grand Cherokee headed westbound on 116, east of Cooper Road at about 4:30 a.m. The SUV went off the roadway into a dirt embankment, where it hit the wooden utility pole, according to the CHP.
The driver was ejected from the Jeep and was found in the roadway. He died while being taken by emergency crews to a hospital, the CHP said.
The crash is under investigation and the CHP asks anyone with information to call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707)588-1400.
The roadway was closed for several hours due to downed phone lines.
