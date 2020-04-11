WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – The driver of a pickup truck was injured Saturday evening when the truck struck a parked vehicle and then plowed into a house in unincorporated Contra Costa County just south of Walnut Creek, ending up some 30 feet inside, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a house in the 900 block of Hawthorne Drive, northeast of Rudgear Road just outside the Lime Ridge Open Space. According to the CHP Officer Brandon Correia, the pickup struck a perked vehicle outside the house and then went through the garage and about 20 feet into the house.

The male driver suffered minor injuries, and no one in the house was injured. Correia said the driver, whose name was not immediately available, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

